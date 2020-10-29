In short
Simon Mawer, the Managing Partner at Blue Wren, a UK Based computer software company says many innovators end up frustrated when their innovations do not succeed on the market.
But he attributes this to the fact that the owners of these innovations rush their products without going through the right steps, including market research and product experimentation.
Ugandans Rush Half-Baked Innovations onto Market - Experts
Tagged with: Corporate Innovation Summit Innovation Funding
Mentioned: Blue Wren Innovation Village, Minet Insurance
