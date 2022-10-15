In short
BLQ company had introduced the reverse betting together with the recruitment-for-pay model, which is not familiar with the Ugandan betting systems and Dennis Ngabirano the Gaming Board's chief executive officer, qualifies this to be a Ponzi scheme that needed to be closed.
Ugandans Stand to Lose Over UGX 500 Million in Unlicensed Company's Closure15 Oct 2022, 10:29 Comments 105 Views Business and finance Crime Science and technology Updates
