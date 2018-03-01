Pamela Mawanda
Ugandans Stressed About Food and Poverty- Report

1 Mar 2018
Marie Nanyanzi explaining thefindings to the media. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
According to the survey, majority of Ugandans have faced food insecurity in the past three months. Seven people out of 10 say that they had to skip a meal because of lack of food, 69 percent say that their households ran out of food, 67 percent say they were hungry but did not eat, 85 percent have been worried about running out of food in the past three months.

 

