In short
The policy launched by Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi comes amidst concern about low electricity access despite increased power generation in the country.
Government Offers Free Electricity Connections To Households Top story15 Aug 2018, 01:48 Comments 106 Views Kasese, Uganda Business and finance Editorial
Vice President , Edward Kiwanuka Sekandi launching the Electricity Connections Policy in Kasese on Tuesday. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.