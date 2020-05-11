Baker Batte
Ugandans Using Trucks to Flout Transport Ban

Speaking today at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Lt. Col. Deo Akiiki, the UPDF deputy spokesperson said that in the past few days they have witnessed an increase in the number of people trying to flout the ban on private and public transport by moving on trucks which were exempted from the ban.

 

