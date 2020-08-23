Uganda’s Admission into EITI Community Excites CSO’s on Oil Accountability

Cordinators of Civil Society Organisation on Oil and Gas CSCO making their case of the entrace on of Uganda to Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative-EITI

In short

James Muhindo, the National Coordinator of the Civil Society Coalition on Oil and Gas-CSCO says this is a big commitment they have all along been waiting for from government, given the history of altercations that were involved in the initial stages of signing Uganda’s oil contracts.