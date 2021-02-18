Alex Otto
Uganda’s AfroBasketball Games Called Off After Five Team Members Test Positive for COVID-19

18 Feb 2021 Kampala, Uganda
In short
Five members of the Uganda national Basketball team the Silverbacks have tested positive for COVID-19 forcing basketball governing body, FIBA to postponed all their games.

 

