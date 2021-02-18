Uganda’s AfroBasketball Games Called Off After Five Team Members Test Positive for COVID-19

In short
Five members of the Uganda national Basketball team the Silverbacks have tested positive for COVID-19 forcing basketball governing body, FIBA to postponed all their games.
Uganda’s AfroBasketball Games Called Off After Five Team Members Test Positive for COVID-1918 Feb 2021, 22:29 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Morocco Uganda vs Egypt afrobasketball silverbacks tunisia
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.