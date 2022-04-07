Flavia Nassaka
Uganda’s Air Quality Index Unknown -MOH

Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze being helped by Charles Batte, Executive Director Tree Adoption Uganda to plant a tree at Ministry of Health head quarters as part of the events to mark World Health Day.

To guide countries on how to are faring, the global health body has developed an Air Quality Index. This is a yardstick used to determine how a country rates in terms of pollution whereby the higher the index value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern.

 

