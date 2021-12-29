In short
Uganda had previously recorded a deficit in trade in both merchandise and services, and this narrowed by 34 per cent over the period as import expenditure fell more sharply than the export earnings, though both registered declines.
Uganda's Balance of Trade Positive, But Low NGO, Gold Receipts Hurt
29 Dec 2021
