David Rupiny
16:50

Uganda's Coffee Production Now at 5.8 Million Bags

27 Nov 2018, 16:37 Comments 80 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
Dr Emmanuel Niyibigira, the UCDA Managing Director. David Rupiny

Dr Emmanuel Niyibigira, the UCDA Managing Director. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
According to the Managing Director of Uganda Coffee Development Authority, Emmanuel Iyamulemye Niyibigira, the latest data shows that overall production stands at 5.8 million 60-kilogramme bags, an increase of one million bags.

 

Tagged with: uganda coffee production now at five point eight million bags in 2018 coffee production in uganda
Mentioned: uganda coffee development authority - coffee production 2018

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.