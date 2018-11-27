In short
According to the Managing Director of Uganda Coffee Development Authority, Emmanuel Iyamulemye Niyibigira, the latest data shows that overall production stands at 5.8 million 60-kilogramme bags, an increase of one million bags.
Uganda's Coffee Production Now at 5.8 Million Bags27 Nov 2018, 16:37 Comments 80 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
Dr Emmanuel Niyibigira, the UCDA Managing Director. Login to license this image from 1$.
