In short
Six of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who were picked three points of entry-Malaba, Mutukula and Elegu while two were from community alerts from Kyotera and Amuru district. The samples were among 2,196 samples tested
Uganda's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 805 Top story24 Jun 2020, 12:51 Comments 226 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates
