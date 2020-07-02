In short
The confirmed cases are part of 1,958 samples that were tested yesterday. All of the confirmed cases are Ugandans. Seven of the confirmed cases are contacts who were picked from Amuru and Tororo while the other cases were of two truck drivers from the Malaba point of entry
Uganda's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 902
