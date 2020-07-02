Pamela Mawanda
13:58

Uganda's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 902 Top story

2 Jul 2020, 13:55 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates
corona

corona

In short
The confirmed cases are part of 1,958 samples that were tested yesterday. All of the confirmed cases are Ugandans. Seven of the confirmed cases are contacts who were picked from Amuru and Tororo while the other cases were of two truck drivers from the Malaba point of entry

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Pandemic Uganda COVID-19 Cases

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.