In short
18 of the confirmed cases were from alerts and contacts of persons who have already tested positive. Majority of the community cases were from Amuru, followed by Tororo and Buikwe with four and three cases respectively.Another five cases were from truck drivers who entered the country using the Elegu and Busia points of entry while three cases were of security personnel in Puerto district. Four health workers also tested positive
Uganda's COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Rise to 646 Top story8 Jun 2020, 12:49 Comments 287 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc East Africa Updates
