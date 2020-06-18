In short
Five of the cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases from Kyotera and Amuru districts, while four of the cases are truck drivers who were detected from the Malaba and Elegu points of entry. Additionally, 31 foreign truck drivers who tested positive were sent back to their countries of origin.
Uganda's COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Rise to 74118 Jun 2020, 12:20 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates
