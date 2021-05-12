In short
As of yesterday, only 404,972 people had received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccines. According to the current vaccination trends from the health ministry for the month of May, on average 8,170 people are vaccinated daily.
Uganda's COVID-19 Lockdown Likely to be Fully Lifted in 202212 May 2021, 17:38 Comments 344 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
