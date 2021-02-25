In short
Bank of Uganda’s Executive Director for Research, Dr Adam Mugume says if the 2021/2022 budget proposals are passed, the total outstanding debt of the country will rise to Shs86.9 trillion, which will be 52% of the GDP.
Uganda's Debt Hits 50 Percent of GDP As CSOs Call for Debt Cancellation25 Feb 2021, 21:15 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: uganda debt sustainability
Mentioned: AFRODAD Bank of Uganda SEATINI Uganda Debt Network
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.