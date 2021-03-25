In short

The total debt, foreign and domestic will grow to 52 per cent by the end of the financial year, which is also above the 50 per cent ceiling that Uganda has agreed on with the other East African Community countries, with the support of the International Monetary Fund. On the whole, the region’s debt stock has risen to USD 112 billion or 58 per cent of the GDP (2019), with Kenya and Rwanda having the highest ratios.