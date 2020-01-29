In short
Razia Khan, the Africa economist for the bank, told reporters on Wednesday that there was likelihood that money charged on loans for businesses will remain high but government push to be seen investing in infrastructure projects towards elections will push the growth up.
Uganda's Economy to Grow By 6% in Election Year – Stanchart29 Jan 2020, 20:04 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
