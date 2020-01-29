Mwesigwa Alon
Uganda's Economy to Grow By 6% in Election Year – Stanchart

Razia Khan, the Africa economist for the bank, told reporters on Wednesday that there was likelihood that money charged on loans for businesses will remain high but government push to be seen investing in infrastructure projects towards elections will push the growth up.

 

