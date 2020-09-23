In short
Export of fresh foods was the most affected as the aviation sector was closed down before a handful of cargo planes started operating at Entebbe and Jomo Kenyatta International Airports. However, dry commodities like coffee and gold continued thriving.
Uganda's Exports Up But Trade Deficit Grew Higher
