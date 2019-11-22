President Museveni Received Samples of the Mobile Electronics After Commissioning the Factory sitting on 4 Acres of Land in Namanve Industrial Park

In short

Today, President Yoweri Museveni commissioned three assembly lines employing 100 Ugandans and assembling 500 pieces of 2G Analog Phones fitted with blue tooth, Camera and a Low Emission Diode bulbs or torch and branded Made in Uganda.