Today, President Yoweri Museveni commissioned three assembly lines employing 100 Ugandans and assembling 500 pieces of 2G Analog Phones fitted with blue tooth, Camera and a Low Emission Diode bulbs or torch and branded Made in Uganda.
Uganda's First Mobile Phone Factory Commissioned in Namanve22 Nov 2019, 16:20 Comments 149 Views Politics Business and finance Science and technology Updates
President Museveni Received Samples of the Mobile Electronics After Commissioning the Factory sitting on 4 Acres of Land in Namanve Industrial Park
Mentioned: ENGO Holdings Limited Mobile Phone Company
