Peter Labeja
16:24

Uganda's First Mobile Phone Factory Commissioned in Namanve

22 Nov 2019, 16:20 Comments 149 Views Politics Business and finance Science and technology Updates
President Museveni Received Samples of the Mobile Electronics After Commissioning the Factory sitting on 4 Acres of Land in Namanve Industrial Park

In short
Today, President Yoweri Museveni commissioned three assembly lines employing 100 Ugandans and assembling 500 pieces of 2G Analog Phones fitted with blue tooth, Camera and a Low Emission Diode bulbs or torch and branded Made in Uganda.

 

Tagged with: President Museveni Commissions Uganda's First Phone Factor
Mentioned: ENGO Holdings Limited Mobile Phone Company

