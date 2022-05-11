Flavia Nassaka
18:04

Uganda’s First Private Vaccines Warehouse Launched

11 May 2022, 18:01 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
The warehouse has capacity to store 19million doses of vaccines

In short
Dubbed Vaccine Access Initiative (VAI), the warehouse was opened with the intent of supporting the government-run National Medical Stores in offering more storage space, especially the COVID-19 vaccines including the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines that require special ultra-cold conditions.

 

Tagged with: Vaccine ware house private vaccination services
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Uganda Healthcare Federation (UHF) Vaccine Access Initiative (VAI)

