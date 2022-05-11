Uganda’s First Private Vaccines Warehouse Launched

In short
Dubbed Vaccine Access Initiative (VAI), the warehouse was opened with the intent of supporting the government-run National Medical Stores in offering more storage space, especially the COVID-19 vaccines including the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines that require special ultra-cold conditions.
Uganda’s First Private Vaccines Warehouse Launched11 May 2022, 18:01 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Vaccine ware house private vaccination services
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.