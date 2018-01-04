In short
The headline Purchasing Managers Index dropped to 54.3 per cent in December from 54.9 in November. However, a reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.
Uganda's Had Slow Private Sector Growth In December
Expenditure on key infrustructure like Buseruka Tonya road and generally oil and gas is expected to spur investments in 2018. Login to license this image from 1$.
