Michael Wambi
19:09

Uganda's Had Slow Private Sector Growth In December

4 Jan 2018, 18:24 Comments 155 Views Business and finance Analysis
Expenditure on key infrustructure like Buseruka Tonya road and generally oil and gas is expected to spur investments in 2018. Michael Wambi

Expenditure on key infrustructure like Buseruka Tonya road and generally oil and gas is expected to spur investments in 2018. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The headline Purchasing Managers Index dropped to 54.3 per cent in December from 54.9 in November. However, a reading above 50 suggests growth in the sector.

 

Tagged with: pmis index for may pmi index uganda december 2017 uganda pmi index
Mentioned: markit stanbic uganda bank of uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.