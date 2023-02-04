In short
Ruto Chepchumba, the Busia county commissioner, says that the suspects will undergo full trial under the Kenyan law on fisheries, adding that they will serve as an example to their colleagues who have become perennial trespassers into Ugandan waters.
Uganda's Hands Over 29 Arrested Errant Fishermen to Kenyan for Trial in Their Country
