Dr. Monica Musenero, an epidemiologist and senior presidential advisor on epidemics, says with the increase in community infections, the country's health system cannot take in all cases.
Uganda's Health System Overwhelmed with Covid-19 Cases- Experts22 Sep 2020, 17:01 Comments 91 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Beds in the Male ward of the Namboole Treatment center. According to health ministry officials, the facility is full and needs more beds to admit new cases
