In short
Only three of Akorimo’s 20 children have studied beyond Ordinary Level (S.4) and a majority have not sat Primary Leaving Examination- PLE. His Widow, Florence Agwang notes that the flag hoister was financially constrained and psychologically tortured after failing to access his retirement benefits. On several occasions, he would lock himself inside the house and cry as life became tough. Uganda’s independence day as one of those that evoked sad memories for him.
Uganda's Independence Flag Hoister Died a Frustrated Man – Widow
26 Apr 2020
In short
Tagged with: Helen Christine Amongin Aporu Iteso Cultural Union Life of Independence Heroes President Museveni Uganda Flag Hoister, Maj. Kanuti Akorimo Uganda's Independence
Mentioned: Kumi District Teso Sub Region
