Uganda’s Independence Flag Hoister Died a Frustrated Man – Widow

In short

Only three of Akorimo’s 20 children have studied beyond Ordinary Level (S.4) and a majority have not sat Primary Leaving Examination- PLE. His Widow, Florence Agwang notes that the flag hoister was financially constrained and psychologically tortured after failing to access his retirement benefits. On several occasions, he would lock himself inside the house and cry as life became tough. Uganda’s independence day as one of those that evoked sad memories for him.