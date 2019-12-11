Mwesigwa Alon
18:02

Uganda’s Industrial Drive Lacks Focus – Study

11 Dec 2019, 17:58 Comments 129 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Industry is key to job creation.

Industry is key to job creation.

In short
This, the report says, leaves the country jumping from one thing to another like a headless chicken. The study says each Ministry, department and Agency (MDA) seems to have its own industrialization agenda, creating confusion and conflict and who should do want

 

Tagged with: industrial development

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.