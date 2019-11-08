Peter Labeja
19:01

Uganda’s Land Question Remains Unanswered - Bamugemereire

8 Nov 2019, 18:59 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Environment Updates
Commission Chairperson Lady Justice Catherine-Bamugemereire - Courtesy Photo

In short
The chairperson of the Land Commission of Inquiry Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire says the Public hearings could not resolve all cases adding that those pending will be transferred into other investigations mechanisms of government.

 

