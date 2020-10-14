Aldon Walukamba
Uganda's Milk Production has Increased by 8% - Ssempija

According to Vincent Bamulanzeeki Ssempija, the Minister for Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) Uganda produced 2.5 billion litres of milk in 2018/19, compared to 2.7 billion litres in 2019/20.

 

Mentioned: Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries

