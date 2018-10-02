In short
Bahati explained that a greater share of the countrys outstanding debt is sourced from multilateral creditors like World Bank, African Development Bank and the Islamic Development Bank.
Uganda's Public Debt Hits UGX 41.3 Trillion Top story2 Oct 2018, 20:16 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
State Minister for Planning David Bahati presenting the debt report to Parliament. Login to license this image from 1$.
