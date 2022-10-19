Uganda’s Target to Achieve Zero HIV/AIDS Epidemic by 2030 Hangs in Balance

In short
Jotham Mubangizi, the Head of Strategic Information at United Nations - UNAIDS Uganda revealed that the burden of HIV/AIDS is still worrying with 54,000 new infections annually, and 1,100 being recorded weekly.
Uganda’s Target to Achieve Zero HIV/AIDS Epidemic by 2030 Hangs in Balance19 Oct 2022, 18:31 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Human rights Health Updates
HIV and AIDS experts at the launch of the 2022 National Symposium at Uganda Media Centre. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN
In short
Tagged with: Antiretroviral Therapy (ART). Covid-19 and Ebola HIV/AIDS interventions Non Communicable Diseases
Mentioned: Makerere University Business School – MUBS Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development - MoFPED UNAIDS Uganda Uganda Aids Commission – UAC Uganda Media Centre – UMC
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.