Hundreds of tour operators suspended operations and more than six per cent of Uganda’s labour force lost their employment when the pandemic brought activities to a halt. The operators have also to recover from revenues lost when prospective visitors made cancellations, with some tourists likely to demand compensation.
Uganda's Tourism Sector Secures UGX 26 Billion from EU16 Sep 2020, 18:34 Comments 122 Views Tourism Business and finance Updates
