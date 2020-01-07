In short
Mugume says that the construction of the factory has increased the price of Pineapples from 1,000 shillings to between 1,500 and 2,000 shillings. He also says that the number of Pineapple farmers has increased from 156 to 32,202 farmers.
UGX 1.4b Pineapple Factory Commissioned in Ntungamo
Minister Hon. Janet Museveni Inspects and looks at how Juice out pineapples to make a Final product of Juice at Itojo Pineapple Factory at Nyamukana Town Council.
Tagged with: Household income pineapple growers value addition
