UGX 1.7bn Recovered Since Inception of State House Anti-Corruption Unit

In short
The State House Anti-Corruption Unit has recovered a total of 1.73 billion shillings since its inception in December 2018.
UGX 1.7bn Recovered Since Inception of State House Anti-Corruption Unit28 Apr 2020, 17:49 Comments 238 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Anti corruption unit Corruption OPM officials businessman abid alam food relief interdiction
Mentioned: State House Anti corruption Unit
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.