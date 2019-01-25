UGX 1 Trillion Refugee Health Response Plan Launched

In short
The funds will cover the construction of new health facilities in communities and the hiring of new medical personnel to close the labour gap in health facilities. It will also lead to an increase in the amount of medicines and medical supplies available for the communities.
UGX 1 Trillion Refugee Health Response Plan Launched25 Jan 2019, 19:59 Comments 105 Views Health Analysis
Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda launches the Integrated Health Sector Refugee Response Plan Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.