EDSON KINENE
14:17

UGX 11M Slaughter Slab Develops Cracks

22 Nov 2022

In short
The 21 million shillings project was contracted to Mutara Works Limited for the first phase of construction in the last Financial year and works were completed in May this year at 11 million shillings awaiting procurement for the construction of the second phase

 

