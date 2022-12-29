In short
“Farmers have continued to suffer the effects of climate change yet the dam was constructed to mitigate the same. The problem is that farmers were not sensitized on the benefit of this dam," he said.
UGX 2B Dam Left to Waste Top story29 Dec 2022, 14:40 Comments 201 Views Kwania, Uganda Northern Business and finance Agriculture Updates
In short
Tagged with: UGX 2 Billion Dam Project Lies Idle Five Years Later
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.