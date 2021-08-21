In short
The project funded by GOAL International with support from the Master Card Foundation will support 300,000 beneficiaries in 18 districts. The target groups include young women and men, refugees and youth with disabilities.
UGX 3.9Bn Project Launched to Support Youth in Agriculture
Richard Tusiime, the project assistant says they will focus on value addition, marketing and interest the youth to take agriculture as a business
