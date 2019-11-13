Peter Labeja
19:50

UGX 3 Trillion Locked In Court Disputes- Chief Justice

13 Nov 2019, 19:49 Comments 252 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Court Updates
Chief Justice Bart Katureebe

Chief Justice Bart Katureebe

In short
Katureebe says more judges will have to be recruited and deployed in the Commercial and Civil Division of the High Court to return the idle funds in public circulation. He says the four judges in the Land Division of the High court alone have 9,020 cases to preside over.

 

Tagged with: UGX 3 Trillion Investment Funds Trapped in Court Disputes
Mentioned: Commercial Court Land Division of the High Court

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.