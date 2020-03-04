UGX 350m Laroo Division Wetland Beautification Project Stalls

In short
During the financial year 2018/2019, the Division Council resolved to reclaim the swampland and build a recreation center by clearing the site to plant grass and ecologically friendly trees for shade and build two monumental fish ponds.
Moses Abonga, the LC 3 Chairperson of Laroo Division showing URN the space earmarked for beautification in Gulu Municipality - Photo by Dominic Ochola
