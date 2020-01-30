Olive Nakatudde
UGX 39.6 Trillion Budget Framework Paper Approved

30 Jan 2020
State Minister for Finance and Planning David Bahati

In short
According to the approved Budget Framework Paper, the National Budget is projected to reduce by 2 percent from the current 2019/2020 budget of Shillings 40.488 trillion to 39.641 trillion in the financial year 2020/2021. The reduction in resource inflow is mainly attributed to a reduction in the projected external financing.

 

