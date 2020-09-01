In short
The facility constructed at a tune of shillings 513 million was handed over by the contractor, 3MS Investment Ltd on Tuesday. The health facility also comprises of a pediatric, female and male wards.
UGX 500m Maternity Ward Commissioned in Kitgum Municipality
