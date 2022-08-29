Henry Lematia
UGX 51M Briquette Making Project Stalls in Koboko

29 Aug 2022, 17:28 Comments 97 Views Koboko, Uganda Education Local government Northern Updates

Eric Moses, the Project Committee Chairperson, says that the delayed implementation of the project has created suspicion among the beneficiaries that the funds could have been mismanaged. He says that although they opened a bank account and were given a cheque for the project, it is not clear when implementation will commence.

 

