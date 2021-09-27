UGX 589 Billion Returned to Consolidated Fund in 2020/2021 Financial Year

In short
In spite of releasing the funds timely, the Ministry says up to 119 billion meant for wage bill was returned unspent; gratuity 18.9 billion, pension 7.7 billion, non-wage recurrent 35.5 billion and 40.7 billion for development.
Henry Musasizi, the State Minister for Finance in-charge of General Duties speaking to reporters at Bomah Hotel accompanied by Rev Fr Peter Onen the Gulu East Division MP - Photo by Dominic Ochola
