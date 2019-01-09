In short
Unveiling the budget on Tuesday, the Chairperson of Local Government Finance Commission, Dr Agnes Atim Adea, said that the budget was formulated depending on the pressing development needs of individual districts in the region. The districts include Ntoroko, Kabarole, Bunyangabu, Kasese, Kamwenge, Kyenjojo, Bundibygyo and Kyegegwa and Fort Portal Municipality.
UGX 600 Billion Rwenzori Dev't Plan Unveiled
Finance Minister Matia Kasaija adressing the stakeholders at the unveiling of the budget, an event that was held at Mountains of the Moon Hotel in Fort Portal on Tuesday
