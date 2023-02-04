In short
The piped water project in Chongambe village, Nyakabing parish, Buseruka sub county was commissioned in December 2021 broke down and isn't serving any purpose.
UGX 700M Water Project Lies Idle after Breaking Down
The piped water pump station at Chongambe.The mini piped water system has since failed to work.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
