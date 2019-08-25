Kukunda Judith
12:12

UGX 778m Collected in 2019 Cancer Run

25 Aug 2019, 12:05 Comments 425 Views Health Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga Having a Lighter Moment with the Sponsors of the Cancer Run 2019 Olive Nakatudde

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga Having a Lighter Moment with the Sponsors of the Cancer Run 2019

In short
The money will go towards the construction of a cancer specialist ward at Nsambya Hospital as well as bunkers needed for the installation of linear accelerators at the facility by 2023.

 

Tagged with: 8th Cancer Run Cancer run 2019 Centenary Bank Coca Cola Uganda Limited Parliament of Uganda Rotary Uganda speaker Rebecca Kadaga

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.