UGX 778m Collected in 2019 Cancer Run

The money will go towards the construction of a cancer specialist ward at Nsambya Hospital as well as bunkers needed for the installation of linear accelerators at the facility by 2023.
UGX 778m Collected in 2019 Cancer Run25 Aug 2019, 12:05 Comments 425 Views Health Report
Olive Nakatudde
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga Having a Lighter Moment with the Sponsors of the Cancer Run 2019
