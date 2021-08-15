Ezekiel Ssekweyama
18:42

UGX 800M Emyoga Funds not Utilized in Bukomansimbi District

15 Aug 2021, 18:41 Comments 91 Views Bukomansimbi District, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
Bukomansimbi Woman MP Veronica Nanyondo (Standind) and other leaders looking at the performance report of Emyoga on Sunday

Bukomansimbi Woman MP Veronica Nanyondo (Standind) and other leaders looking at the performance report of Emyoga on Sunday

In short
However, during interactions with the area MPs; members of groups that failed to access the funds indicated that they were locked out by the very tight-unrealistic conditions the implementers require of them.

 

Tagged with: Beneficiaries Quit Emyooga Program for Implementation of Emyoga in Bukomansimbi Low absorption of Emyooga Funds
Mentioned: Emyooga the Presidential Initiative for Wealth and job creation Ministry of Microfinance

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.