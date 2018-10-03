UGX 85 Million Embezzled from Kabarole SACCO

In short
In a petition dated September 20, 2018, and addressed to the Resident District Commissioner Kabarole, the members accuse Mastura Kabatalesa for embezzling the funds for the past five years.
UGX 85 Million Embezzled from Kabarole SACCO3 Oct 2018, 10:50 Comments 155 Views Kabarole, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: financial service unscrupulous
Mentioned: busaiga sacco arthur mugenyi kagezi resident district commissioner kabarole mastura kabatalesa steven asiimwe john kabango
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.