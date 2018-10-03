Christopher Tusiime
10:53

UGX 85 Million Embezzled from Kabarole SACCO

3 Oct 2018, 10:50 Comments 155 Views Kabarole, Uganda Business and finance Report

In short
In a petition dated September 20, 2018, and addressed to the Resident District Commissioner Kabarole, the members accuse Mastura Kabatalesa for embezzling the funds for the past five years.

 

