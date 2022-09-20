Mwesige Joel
UGX 89billion Water Project Stalls Over Funding

The water plant in Karugutu,Ntoroko

In short
The project, which was scheduled to serve 40000 people in the district was to be implemented in Butungama Bweramule, Rwebisengo, Kanara sub-counties, and Kanara, Kibuku, and Rwebisengo town councils over a period of three years. However, the project stalled in 2020 barely after the completion of the first phase.

 

