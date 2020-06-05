UGX 98m Rice Hurler Machine Lies Idle in Gulu

In short
Ben Ocan, the Latyeng Farmers Group Chairperson told URN on Friday that the machine have not been operating since it was received three years ago.
UGX 98m Rice Hurler Machine Lies Idle in Gulu5 Jun 2020, 16:20 Comments 101 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Geoffrey Anywar, ACDP focal person Geoffrey Okaka, CAO Gulu NAADS rice hurler idle in Gulu Operation Wealth Creation
Mentioned: Bungatira Sub County
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.