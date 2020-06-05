Emmy Daniel Ojara
16:21

UGX 98m Rice Hurler Machine Lies Idle in Gulu

5 Jun 2020, 16:20 Comments 101 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Northern Breaking news

In short
Ben Ocan, the Latyeng Farmers Group Chairperson told URN on Friday that the machine have not been operating since it was received three years ago.

 

Tagged with: Geoffrey Anywar, ACDP focal person Geoffrey Okaka, CAO Gulu NAADS rice hurler idle in Gulu Operation Wealth Creation
Mentioned: Bungatira Sub County

